Malaysia fails to continue winning way in Under-19 AFF Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Malaysia failed to continue its winning rhythm after a 1-1 draw against Timor Leste in the third Group B match of the Under-19 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup Football Championship in East Java, Indonesia, today.

The draw saw the national young squad sharing seven points with Myanmar, but the Myanmar team topped Group B through a goal advantage.

In the action at the Joko Samudro Stadium, Timor Leste took the lead through a Mouzinho B. De Lima’s goal as early as the 13th minute before Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid equalised for Malaysia in the 30th minute, according to the AFF website www.aseanfootball.org.

Earlier, Myanmar won its second match after a goal-scoring spree to cow bottom of the rung team, Brunei Darussalam 7-1 in another action at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the women’s national football squad had its winning form back after beating Timor Leste 4-0 in their fourth match in Group A at the AFF Women’s Football Championship at the Bumi Sriwijaya Stadium in Palembang, Indonesia.

The four goals of the squad under coach Jacob Joseph were scored by Jaciah Jumilis in the 14th minute, Sihaya Ajad (19th minute), Norsuriani Mazli (68th minute) and Usliza Usman in the 81st minute.

The win did not change Malaysia’s position after it was ousted out of the championship for finishing third behind the group winners, Thailand and Australia who fielded their U-20 squad.

Based on the championship format, the two best teams from Group A and B, would advance to the semi-finals. — Bernama