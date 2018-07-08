UTM and Kejora sign MoU on human capital development, rural research

TM) and the Southeast Johor Development Authority (Kejora) today signed strategic partnerships in human capital development and rural research in the Kejora region with a RM1 million fund injection. — Google Maps screenshot

JOHOR BARU, July 8 — Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and the Southeast Johor Development Authority (Kejora) today signed strategic partnerships in human capital development and rural research in the Kejora region with a RM1 million fund injection.

The funds from Kejora will be channelled into the UTM Endowment fund for three years through the UTM-Kejora Centre for Advancement in Rural Education Informatics (iCARE) involving its School of Computing.

UTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ir Wahid Omar said the collaboration provided researchers with the opportunity to implement high impact activities on human capital development and research, based on community involvement.

“Through iCARE, 50 students from low-income families residing in the Southeast Johor region will be selected to join the project.

“We will select secondary school students who will continue their studies here (UTM) this year, as well as existing students who live in the local community,” he told reporters after the signing ceremony of the agreement and memorandum of understanding between UTM and Kejora here, today.

Meanwhile, Kejora General Manager Norazman Othman said the students would also be provided financial assistance through the fund and also required to attend the iCARE My English (iME) programme to improve their command in English language through information and communication technology (ICT). — Bernama