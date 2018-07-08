Angkasa urges govt to retain the word 'cooperative' in naming ministry

KUALA LANGAT, July 8 — Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) has urged the government to ensure that the ministry responsible for cooperatives will retain the word ‘cooperative’ in the ministry’s name.

Its president, Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah, said if the word ‘cooperative’ was missing, it was as if the importance of the agency has declined, though its membership represented 30 per cent of Malaysians through the 14,000 cooperatives nationwide.

“At present, it has not been determined which ministry will be responsible for Angkasa and the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM),” he told reporters at the closing of the 29th AGM of Kuala Langat Development Cooperative (KPD) here today.

He added that several countries around the world have recognised the role of cooperatives and the special ministry assigned to take care of cooperatives had the ‘cooperative’ word maintained, to elevate the position of cooperatives.

As such Abdul Fattah hoped that the new government would continue to stay committed in developing and empowering the cooperative sector in the country to help members receive the appropriate benefits. — Bernama