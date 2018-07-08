Anwar undergoes surgery in Turkey, next operation set for Thursday

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to undergo a medical operation on his right shoulder this Thursday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to undergo a medical operation on his right shoulder this Thursday, and has already undergone a spinal surgery in Turkey recently.

This follows after Anwar was warded in Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) last month after he complained of a shoulder and back pain.

In a Facebook posting today, Anwar explain that while he was in UMMC, a coronary examination was conducted to determine the severity of his lumbar central stenosis and whether there is a need for him to undergo a spinal and shoulder surgery.

“However, as a recovery effort for my condition experiencing lumbar central stenosis secondary and central disk herniation, I had to undergo a follow-up spinal surgery operation at Medipol Mega University Hospital, Istanbul.

“Alhamdulillah, my health condition has improved after the surgery and I am scheduled to undergo another surgery on Thursday on the right side of my shoulder due to rotator cuff injuries,’’ he said.

Appreciate everyone’s dua’s and well wishes in seeing it go smoothly,’’ Anwar added.

Anwar also said that Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife visited him after the spinal surgery.