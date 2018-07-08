Batu Tiga MP calls for PKR to consider female candidate for Sungai Kandis by-election

Rodziah Ismail said the PKR leadership should consider fielding a female candidate to contest in the Sungai Kandis by-election. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, July 8 — The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) top leadership should consider fielding a female candidate to contest in the Sungai Kandis by-election, said Batu Tiga assemblyman Rodziah Ismail.

The PKR Central Executive Council member said the party has a pool of qualified women candidates eligible for the party’s leadership roles.

She said although the seat had been allocated for a male candidate in the 14th general election (GE14) it would be good news for Wanita PKR if a women candidate is given the opportunity to contest this time around.

“Wanita PKR is ever ready to fill the leadership positions which are available. In fact we won several of the seats which we had contested (in GE14).

“The Sungai Kandis state constituency is a PKR stronghold and I am confident with all the preparation by the machinery, the seat will (once again) be won by the Pakatan Harapan,” she said when met at a Hari Raya gathering for Batu Tiga constituents here today.

Also present at the event was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Sungai Kandis by-election was called following the death of incumbent, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei who died due to lymphoma cancer on July 2.

In the GE14, Mat Shuhaimi, representing PKR, defended the Sungai Kandis (formerly Sri Muda) seat for the third consecutive term with a majority of 12,480 votes in a four-cornered contest against BN, PAS and Parti Rakyat Malaysia candidates.

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting tomorrow to determine on the date for the by-election. — Bernama