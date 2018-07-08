Mercedes-Benz E300 is new flagship of E class in Malaysia

The E 300 AMG Line’s four-cylinder 2.0 litre petrol engine gives a total system output of 180 kW. — Picture courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced that the E 300 AMG variant will be the new flagship for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class range. This replaces the E 350 e plug-in hybrid to join the E 200 Avantgarde, E 250 Avantgarde and E 250 Exclusive alongside the Mercedes-AMG E 43 and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.

The E 300 AMG was announced in conjunction with MBM’s media gathering to celebrate its best ever results for the first half of a year - 6,790 units delivered to its customers in the first half of 2018.

Priced from an estimated RM388,888, the Mercedes-Benz E 300 offers a luxurious array of features including Nappa leather upholstery, a premium Burmester Surround Sound system, MULTIBEAM LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, Park Assist with 360-degree camera and twin 12.3-inch displays for the instrument panel and COMAND Online infotainment system – the latter supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Mercedes-Benz E 300 is presented in AMG Line to provide a sporty interpretation of Modern Luxury in the elegance of the E-Class as part of the locally assembled limousines portfolio.

“We are pleased to announce the introduction of the all-new Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line to lead the E-Class range, the masterpiece of intelligence in the premium executive segment. As with all Mercedes-Benz E-Class limousines, the E 300 AMG Line is proudly locally-assembled and comes with an exceptional range of class-leading features for the discerning customer. This includes the superior comfort of the Nappa leather upholstery, the aural experience of the Burmester Surround Sound system, the intelligent Multibeam LED headlights and the expressive infotainment interface of the double 12.3-inch widescreen displays. The Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line is the natural choice to top the elegant E-Class family, with sporty appeal from the tasteful visual enhancements of the AMG Line interior and exterior,” said Mark Raine, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.

The E 300 AMG Line’s four-cylinder 2.0 litre petrol engine gives a total system output of 180 kW (245 hp) with a maximum torque of 370 Nm from 1200 to 4000 rpm. With sports car-like performance figures to boast, the E 300 AMG Line accelerates from 0 – 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h. Paired with the engine is its 9G-Tronic nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission with Direct Select shift paddles, and power is to the rear wheels. Wheel size is 20-inch, AMG multi-spoke.

The AGILITY CONTROL suspension with passive selective damping system and lowering ensure a well balanced ride comfort on any road surface whilst offering agile driving pleasure on twisting roads. The DYNAMIC SELECT switch in the cockpit enables the driver to select from four modes:

Comfort, ECO, Sport and Sport +. The additional Individual option allows drivers to configure their vehicle to suit their own preferences.

The E 300 AMG Line is equipped with enhanced MULTIBEAM LED headlamps, each of which is equipped with 84 individually activated high performance LEDs that makes it exceptionally bright and precise, and automatically illuminate the road surface with a precision-controlled distribution of light – without dazzling other road users. The E 300 AMG Line is also equipped with COMAND Online, which leaves virtually nothing to be desired in terms of infotainment, navigation and communication. Information is shown on the 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) high-resolution media display. Its highlights, alongside the double display, include the touch-sensitive Touch Controls on the steering wheel and the new, intelligent graphic design of the Multifunction Telephony. It allows wireless charging of mobile phones. The Burmester surround sound system drives 13 speakers with a 9-channel DSP amplifier and a total system power of 640 watts. All the speakers are additionally optimised for performance with the premium sound system.

With Parking Pilot and the inclusion of a 360° camera, all-round vision is made possible by the reversing cameras and three other additional cameras. It is possible to observe the areas to the side and directly in front of the vehicle, making parking and maneuvering easy. The information from Parking Pilot and the cameras is graphically presented in full HD on the vehicle’s Widescreen Cockpit.

Deliveries of the E 300 AMG Line will commence between mid- to late-third quarter of 2018. Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia offers the AgilityPlus 360° finance package for the E 300 AMG line as well.