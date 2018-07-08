Communal land grants to be abolished soon, says Shafie

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government had drafted several approaches to the matter. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, July 8 — The abolition of communal land grants, as contained in the Parti Warisan Sabah’s election manifesto, will be carried out soon, says Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

The Warisan president said the state government with the help of several lawyers had drafted several approaches regarding the matter and would refine it to allow the people to have individual land grants.

“We will also make some rebranding to enable the people to get land (within the period) soon ... because it is their right,” he said at the Adilfitri Open House organised by the party here, today .

On the issue of squatter settlements, Mohd Shafie said the state Local Government and Housing Ministry has been directed to address the problem in an effort to ensure that every Sabahan owns a better and more comfortable home.

In another development, he said the state government was also committed to developing downstream industries to create more job opportunities for the people, thereby ensuring that the people of Sabah are not too dependent on financial aid from the government alone.

He said Sabah is a rich state with various natural resources including marine products, hence, marine products processing plants especially in the east coast of the state like in Semporna or Tawau should be established for the benefit of the people.

Mohd Shafie also hopes that efforts to make the east coast a seafood hub will become a reality. — Bernama