‘Calm’ Najib receives guests at Langgak Duta house a day before Court appearance

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex, July 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak played host to some 200 Umno members at his Langgak Duta residence today in a calm and composed demeanour, guests said.

Sepanggar Umno women chief Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid, who flew in from Sabah this afternoon, said Najib and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor appeared to be in good health and jolly mood despite having to appear in Court tomorrow to settle his second bail instalment of RM500,000.

“I even asked him, ‘Datuk Seri, how come you look so calm at such time?’ To which he replied, ‘I leave everything to god’.

“Rosmah is also doing well. She said the family received overwhelming support from both familiar faces and strangers alike during this tough time.

“From his calm demeanour, I am confident that he is innocent,” she told reporters outside of Najib’s residence today.

The former Sabah minister for community development and consumers affairs added that the public should be able to evaluate Najib’s true character by the amount of support he still garners despite leading Barisan Nasional to a monumental loss on May 9.

“I am sad that his fate has come to this. He has helped Sabahans a lot during his administration and there were promises he could not keep because Barisan was overthrown in GE14.

“I am sure if he had won, he would be able to keep his promises. He’s a good man. Don’t let the negative things you hear about him affect your perception of him,” she said.

This is echoed by Putatan Umno Wanita chief Juriah Palasin, who called on Najib’s supporters to ’accompany’ the former Umno president to the Kuala Lumpur High Court tomorrow.

Jainab and Juriah were two of the hundreds of guests who flocked Najib’s residence from morning to express their support to the embattled Pekan MP since morning.

Earlier at 7.30am today, Lipis MP Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamad was the first to visit Najib at his house and handed over some financial contributions to help him pay the second bail instalment, according to his Facebook post.

Throughout the day, many vehicles were seen passing through the police cordon at Jalan Langgak Duta here, believed to be Najib’s visitors.

On July 5, a small group of Najib’s supporters had launched the “Free Najib” donation campaign to support his legal fees.

Yesterday, Pekan Umno chief Datuk Zalmah Abdul Rahman told Malay Mail that a Bank Rakyat account set up to help pay his RM1 million bail has been frozen, which forced supporters to personally come to his house today to hand over cash donations.