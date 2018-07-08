Calling herself ‘reformist’, Zahid’s daughter says backs Najib in time of need

Datuk Nurul Hidayah Ahmad Zahid (2nd right, standing) poses for a picture with Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. — Picture via Instagram/nurulzahid

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The daughter of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Nurul Hidayah Ahmad Zahid has spoken out in support of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

In an Instagram post featuring two pictures of her and the former premier along with several other Wanita Umno members, she said that they had gone to his house to hand over donations for the Free Najib fund.

“I was previously a reformist in support of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on humanitarian basis seeking justice, today, in accordance with my humanity, my husband and some Wanita Umno members have gone to Najib’s house to hand over the money raised by Wanita Umno for Najib’s bail,” she said in the post.

“I hope that the little we have raised will help ease the burden of the family.”

In the same post, she had also congratulated Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad for the initiative to raise the funds.

Wanita Umno collected RM254,000 in the two days the petition for the donation was made.

On Friday, Najib expressed his gratitude for the donation of a bracelet made by Jasin Wanita Umno Datuk Zaleha Bujang to contribute to Najib’s bail.

Najib was charged with criminal breach of trust and abuse of power in relation to RM42 million allegedly misappropriated from a former 1Malaysia Development Bhd unit on July 4.

His bail was set at RM1 million.