Exco member: More childcare centres to be set up in Kedah

ALOR SETAR, July 8 — The Kedah state government is planning to set up more Welfare Department (JKM) run childcare centres to cater to the needs of civil servants in the state.

State Women’s Development, Community Welfare and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman Halimaton Shaadiah Saad said, to date, seven childcare centres have been established in the state with three operating from the Federal Government Administrative Complex at Anak Bukit, the Wisma Negeri and the District Office.

“I will table this matter at the executive council meeting for discussion. The caregivers are trained and registered with the JKM, so the working mothers will be able to focus on their work and not be stressed thinking about their children’s safety,” she told reporters at a state-level Parents Day programme here today.

She said this in relation to Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) proposal to work towards setting up childcare centres in government agencies by early next year.

This came following the death of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi Naef, whose body was found in the freezer compartment of a two-door fridge at his babysitter’s house in Kampung Nakhoda, Batu Caves, Selangor recently. — Bernama