MOF seizes contraband cigarettes worth over RM120,000

KOTA BARU, July 8 — The Region Three Marine Operations Force (MOF) based in Pengkalan Kubor and Tok Bali seized various types of contraband cigarettes worth RM121,120 in a raid in Pasir Puteh early today.

Pengkalan Kubor MOF acting commanding officer, Insp Reduan Mohidin said the items were found at a store in Kampung Semerak, Cherang Ruku, Pasir Puteh at 2.30am following a two-hour surveillance.

“The store was locked and no one was there during the raid.

“The seven-man raiding team had used a cutter to unlock the premises before they discovered 50 cartons of Premium brand cigarettes, 50 cartons (Saat brand) and 15 packs (Gudang Garam Nusantara and Surya cigarettes) with an estimated value of RM121,120 including taxes,” he said in a statement here.

Reduan said the seized contraband were taken to the Pengkalan Kubor MOF headquarters for further investigation under the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama