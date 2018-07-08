Perak MB: Troubled PKNP subsidiaries will not be shut down

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu the state government would try to resolve the problems so that PKNP subsidiary companies riddled with administration problemscould make a turnaround. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 8 — The operation of Perak State Development Corporation’s (PKNP) subsidiary companies riddled with administration problems will not be ceased, says Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said instead, the Pakatan Harapan-led state government would try to resolve the problems so that the companies could make a turnaround.

The state government, he added, wanted PKNP to focus on its original purpose, which was to provide the industrial infrastructure to attract more foreign investments to the state.

Speaking to reporters after attending an Aidilfitri event organised by PKNP at Sungai Rokam here today, Ahmad Faizal said PKNP should also carry out its corporate social responsibility by building more affordable homes for the people in the state.

“I have asked PKNP to not only pursue profit but rather to help the less fortunate groups such as farmers as well as to provide affordable homes for low- and middle-income earners,” he said. — Bernama