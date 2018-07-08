PAS to set up government advisory council for Kelantan and Terengganu

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan PAS will set up a government advisory council for Kelantan and Terengganu. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 8 — PAS will set up a government advisory council for Kelantan and Terengganu to ensure that all the pledges in its manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14) will be implemented successfully in the two states.

Its secretary general, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, said the council would be chaired by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, and his deputy Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as the deputy chairman.

“There will be several eminent persons with vast experience in the public sector as well as government officers with specific expertise, in the council.

“It will also comprise several PAS leaders and a panel of consultants to ensure that the party’s manifesto for GE14 which aimed at improving people’s wellbeing can be implemented,” he told reporters at the PAS’ Aidilfitri do here today.

He said although PAS had been ruling Kelantan for 28 years, the government advisory council still needs to be set up for the state to ensure that the party could fulfill all the promises made to the people in its manifesto.

In another development, Takiyuddin said PAS would organise its Muktamar (general assembly) and Convention of PAS Supporters in Terengganu from September 14 to 16.

“The PAS Central Committee meeting earlier today has decided that the Central PAS general assembly will be held at the Gong Badak Indoor Stadium in Kuala Nerus, Dewan Pemuda general assembly at State Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, Dewan Muslimat general assembly at the Islamic Civilisation Park and the Dewan Ulama general assembly at Permai Hotel.

“PAS will also invite representatives from opposition parties, including UMNO, as well as other Islamic movements from other countries to observe the assemblies,” he added. — Bernama