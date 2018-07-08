Terengganu MB to hold discussions with stakeholders on state football’s new direction

Terengganu MB Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the discussions would also include former players and coaches. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA NERUS, July 8 — Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who was appointed the president of the Terengganu Football Association (Terengganu FA) at its Extraordinary General Meeting yesterday, is ready to meet with stakeholders to discuss the new direction for state football.

He said the discussions would also include former players and coaches to gather relevant feedback.

“I will be scrutinising several things because what’s important now is to meet our objectives. It’s important that we find the best path and as well as organisational structure and leadership to bring back footballing excellence to the state “ he said, adding that this could take some time.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the national-level Cub Scouts Corroboree at the Tengku Muhammad Ismail Scout Camp which was officiated by the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan.

Meanwhile, State Sports, Youth and NGO Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said he welcomed Ahmad Samsuri’s appointment as Terengganu FA president, replacing former menteri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman.

However, he said the move was only temporary, as the responsibility to run the association would be handed over to eligible parties once it could run independently, without any interference from politicians.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Razif called on Terengganu FA’s new management not to disband the state’s second string team Terengganu FC II (TFC II) next season.

“This is to ensure the development of state football, as TFC II is a feeder club to the main team Terengganu FC,” he said, commenting on rumours that the club coached by Mustafa Kamal Wahab which currently sits at the bottom of the Premier League, would be disbanded as part of the state government’s move to rationalise spending. — Bernama