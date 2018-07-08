Teoh Beng Hock’s family wants a fresh probe into his death

Teoh Lee Lan shows a picture of her brother Teoh Beng Hock on her phone after a press conference in Petaling Jaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The family of Teoh Beng Hock, who was found dead at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) former Selangor headquarters in 2009, wants the authorities to start a fresh investigation into his death.

Speaking to reporters at Beng Hock ninth memorial service at the Nirvana Memorial Park in Semenyih here, Beng’s sister Teoh Lee Lan hopes that a new criminal taskforce will be set up to investigate her brother’s death.

“We hope police will set up an independent taskforce to reinvestigate the case from a criminal angel.

“We hope Bar Council and Human Rights Commission of Malaysia will join in,” she said.

Lee said her family’s lawyer, Ramkarpal Singh, who is also the Bukit Gelugor’s MP, had assured that a meeting has been verbally agreed to meet the attorney-general Tommy Thomas to discuss how the goverment would proceed with the fresh probe.

Beng was the political aide to Seri Kembangan assemblyperson Ean Yong Hian Wah.

On June 20, 2019, Beng was found death at the former MACC’s headquarters in Shah Alam after falling nine floors from the building where he had been held overnight for investigation regarding corruption allegation.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry into his death implicated three MACC officers in his death.

However, former MACC Selangor investigations unit head Hishamuddin Hashim, assistant enforcement officer Arman Alies and assistant superintendent Mohd Ashraf Mohd Yunus were all cleared of any misconduct by the anti-graft agency.

World-renowned Thai pathologist, Dr Pornthip Rojanasunand concluded in court that there was an 80 per cent chance that his death was homicide, and a 20 per cent chance that it was suicide.