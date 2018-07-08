Guan Eng: Economic concerns, GST key deciding factors in GE14

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said concerns about the economic situation of the country and the imposition of GST were key deciding factors in GE14. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Concerns about the economic situation of the country and the imposition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) were key deciding factors in GE14, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

In an interview with Straits Times, the DAP secretary-general said that corruption had always been an issue in Malaysia, but in this particular instance, people could see the direct impact it had on the economy and cost of living.

“When the economy is bad, people have no choice but to vote for change,” he said.

“Corruption has always been an issue in Malaysia, and it never made much of a difference,” he added.

“Now it became an issue because of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). It engendered GST and the GST hurt people. So they saw the link,” he added.

Lim said this was the key reason Pakatan made inroads in many Malay areas.

“Even in the Malay kampungs, we won. Shocking,” he said.