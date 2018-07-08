GE15 would have been too late to turn the economy around, Guan Eng says

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said it would have been too late to turn the economy around if Pakatan Harapan had only won federal power in the 15th general elections. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — It would have been too late to turn the economy around if Pakatan Harapan had only won federal power in the 15th general elections, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

In an interview with Straits Times, Lim said that there would be nothing more “left to save” as far as the country’s economy is concerned if the federal power change had not happened in the 14th general election two months ago.

“I cannot tell you the full extent of the horror that we face, the numbers... but at the end of the day, I tell myself, we count ourselves blessed that we managed to get them removed this round,” Lim said.

“At least we can turn things around. If we had waited one more term, it would be too late,” he added.

Lim was appointed as Malaysia’s first ethnic Chinese Finance Minister in 44 years following the national polls.

Lim also said that he does not think there will be a backlash against the government for the action it is taking against former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“People are saying I should be more tactful and less truthful. All this and his only concern is about what? Chocolates,” Lim jibed.