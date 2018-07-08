Kemaman Bitumen Company to resume operations only after getting green light from Fire Dept

The Fire and Rescue Department works to extinguish a fire involving three crude oil tanks owned by Kemaman Bitumen Company (KBC) in Teluk Kalong industrial area in Kemaman, July 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

KEMAMAN, July 8 — Kemaman Bitumen Company (KBC) will resume operations only after it gets permission from the Fire and Rescue Department after the massive fire that affected its three giant tanks of crude oil.

KBC chief executive officer Sanjay Groover said that he had talked to the relevant authorities on the matter.

“We will not resume the operations at our own discretion. I must point out that we have 30 tanks in our areas, but only one area is affected.

“This area has six tanks of which only two tanks were completely gutted by the fire, while the third was partially affected.

“We will get a certified expert to check on the safety aspects of the remaining tanks in the area and also the pipelines nearby,” said Grover when met at the site of the fire in the KBC Telok Kalong industrial area, here Saturday.

He added that employees were not allowed to enter the area except for those involved in fire-fighting operations and support services.

Grover also expressed disappointment over the false news circulating on Facebook which claimed that six workers had met a fiery end in the mishap, saying that it had affected the company’s image.

He also hoped that residents living near the plant would not believe in any negative report about the plant circulating on the social media.

Meanwhile, Kemaman Police deputy chief DSP Mohd Haki Hasbullah said that the spread of negative news could cause anxiety to residents living near the factory.

He added that the police would take action against anyone who was responsible for propagating such (false) information under the Anti-Fake News Act 2018, should there be reports made by the company or any concerned parties. — Bernama