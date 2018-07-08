Four bills for tabling at Sarawak State Assembly sitting

KUCHING, July 8 — Four bills will be tabled at the Sarawak State Assembly which will sit for eight days beginning tomorrow until July 18, says its Speaker, Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

He said they included the Supplementary Supply (2017) Bill 2018; Supplementary Supply (2018) Bill 2018; Oil Mining (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Mohamad Asfia said the Supplementary Supply (2017) Bill 2018 and Supplementary Supply (2018) Bill 2018 would be tabled by Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

“The Oil Mining (Amendment) Bill 2018 will be tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development and Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources.

“While the Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018 will be tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the pre-State Legislative Assembly meeting here today.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, chaired the meeting, which lasted for about two hours.

Mohamad Asfia said a total 380 questions would be submitted from 50 elected representatives and four motions would be tabled during the sitting. — Bernama