MP wants end to LGBT bullying amid attacks against minister’s aide

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Klang MP Charles Santiago has urged Malaysians to embrace diversity and celebrate differences in light of recent backlash against the appointment of Youth and Sport Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s press officer.

In a statement released earlier today, Santiago said that discrimination and bullying against the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community had no place in a “New Malaysia”.

“We simply cannot afford to keep discriminating and bullying the LGBT community anymore. At least, not in our New Malaysia or ‘Malaysia Baru’,” he said.

He was responding to the criticism Syed Saddiq received for allegedly appointing into his communications team Numan Afifi — the organiser of a Pride Day event called Pelangi Campaign from a year ago.

“I do not know Numan Afifi personally. But after a few phone calls, found out he is incredibly smart and talented: two of his aspects that got him hired at the Youth and Sports Ministry.”

“It’s however disappointing to note the backlash suffered by the newly minted minister, Syed Saddiq Rahman, for the appointment,” Santiago said.

He added that such discrimination was “ridiculous” and proved how “regressive” Malaysians were as a society.

“It encourages bigotry and hatred against the LGBT people. The culture of hatred and intolerance in our society today against those who are different, be it on the basis of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation is worrying,” said Santiago.

“The new Pakatan Harapan government was elected on its promises of reforms and being inclusive.”

He also said that crimes against the LGBT community were on the rise during former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration.

“Najib has, in his speeches, observed the LGBT community as a threatening “deviant culture,” said Santiago.

“Under his administration the Ministry of Information, Communications and Culture put up a play titled Asmara Songsang or deviant love. The play characterised LGBT individuals as predatory thugs and ended with lightning striking all individuals.”

Santiago also cited the incident in March 2017 where the Film Censorship Board had cut out a “controversial” scene in the children’s movie remake Beauty and the Beast for its alleged promotion of “homosexual behaviour”.

“Such systemic discrimination must stop under the new government or Malaysia will continue to be a hostile place for the LGBT community,” he said.

“I pledge solidarity with Numan and request the government to repeal all laws and regulations that discriminate against the community.”