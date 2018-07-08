Police bust drug-trafficking syndicate, seize syabu worth RM15.3m

Six people were arrested following the raids in Penang and Kedah. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 8 — Police have smashed a local drug-trafficking syndicate with the arrest of six individuals, including a couple, and the seizure of 306kg of syabu (methamphetamines) worth RM15.3 million in raids in Penang and Kedah.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said acting on information and intelligence, a team from the Bukit Aman, Penang and Kedah NCIDs conducted a seven-hour operation from 2 pm last Friday to bring down the syndicate.

“Police had detained two men, aged 28 and 37, in the first raid in Jelutong (here) but there was no drug seizure. The team then raided a house in Kuala Nerang, Kedah and arrested three men, who aged between 19 and 30.

“Subsequently, police stormed into another house, also in Kuala Nerang, where a 30-year-old woman who is the wife of a 37-year-old suspect in Jelutong, was picked up,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohmad said following the arrests, police raided a parking lot in Taman Pelangi Indah, Jelutong before they discovered 295 Chinese tea packets containing the 306kg drugs in 15 gunny sacks inside a Proton Waja car.

The drugs were believed to have been obtained from neighbouring countries for the local market and for distribution in other countries in the region, he said.

Mohmad said all the suspects, three of whom were tested positive, were being remanded to facilitate investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama