See this new featurette from ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from highly anticipated sequel ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’.

LOS ANGELES, July 8 — Universal Pictures has released a new featurette for highly anticipated sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and we certainly are glad they did.

A sequel to the popular 2008 film Mamma Mia!, this film sees the return of its original all-star cast like Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgard.

The sequel catches up with Sophie and Sky (Seyfried and Cooper), who are now expecting a baby and it focuses on the backstory of Streep’s character in flashback, with Lily James playing a younger version of their Donna.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Get ready to sing and dance, laugh and love all over again. Ten years after Mamma Mia! The Movie grossed more than US$600 million around the world, you are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. With the film’s original cast returning and new additions including James, the musical comedy will open in Summer 2018. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, producers of the original film. Reprising their roles from Mamma Mia! The Movie are Academy Award winner Streep as Donna, Walters as Rosie and Baranski as Tanya. Seyfried and Cooper reunite as Sophie and Sky, while Brosnan, Skarsgård and Firth return to play Sophie’s three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

“As the film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present, James will play the role of Young Donna. Filling the roles of Young Rosie and Young Tanya are Alexa Davies and Jessica Keenan Wynn. Young Sam will be played by Jeremy Irvine, while Young Bill is Josh Dylan and Young Harry is Hugh Skinner.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is set for release on July 20.