Corruption no laughing matter, says Syed Saddiq

The minister said the community should cultivate a new culture to view corruption as a serious matter. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

MUAR, July 8 — Do not make the act of bribery as the butt of jokes but instead lodge a report immediately to the relevant authorities if such activities occur in one’s place, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

He said the community should cultivate a new culture to view corruption as serious that gave a negative impact not only to the youths but also to the country.

“Corruption should be viewed as serious and whatever type of bribes even as little as RM5 or up to billions of ringgit is still considered as a bribery and not the butt of jokes,” he told reporters after the state-level Inland Revenue Board’s social responsibility programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit 5 here today.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said 2,238 persons or 55.2 per cent of corruption related offenders comprised the youth for the period between 2013 and May this year. — Bernama