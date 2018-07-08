Alleged mastermind of JB petrol station murder remanded seven days

Police personnel are seen at the scene of the murder of a man in Taman Pelangi Johor, December 17, 2017. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 8 — The alleged mastermind behind the brutal murder of a man at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi here, late last year, has been remanded seven days to facilitate investigations.

Johor Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Kamaluddin Kassim said the remand order from July 6 until Thursday (July 12) was issued by senior deputy registrar of the High Court here, Hafizah Johor Arif Johor.

It is to enable the police to complete the investigations into the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he said when contacted by Bernama.

The 40-year-old suspect was detained by the Thai authorities in late May before being extradited to Malaysia and arrived in the country on Thursday afternoon (July 5). after escaping from the Johor police following the incident.

Four days before that (July 1), two suspects involved in the case were charged in the Johor Baru Sessions Court.

Both the accused, aged 54 and 58 years, were members of the organised crime group ‘Jin Jee Tong’ and were charged under Section 130V of the Penal Code under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

In the incident on December 17, last year, the victim, a 44-year-old man, died after being stabbed and mowed down by a white BMW car with four men in it.

The incident occurred when the victim and a foreign woman in her 20s, believed to be his wife, was using the air pump at the petrol station to inflate their car's tyres when they were suddenly approached by the suspects who tried to drag the victim into their car, resulting in a struggle. — Bernama