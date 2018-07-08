PKR has shortlisted candidates for Sungai Kandis seat, says president

The Sungai Kandis by-election was triggered by the death of its elected representative Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei last Monday. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KAJANG, July 8 — PKR has shortlisted its candidates for the Sungai Kandis by-election, says party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The candidate list, however, will be discussed among the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership soon, said Dr Wan Azizah.

“We have drawn up a list and will discuss it with PH (leadership) soon,” she said.

The Sungai Kandis by-election was triggered by the death of its elected representative Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei last Monday.

Previously, PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had announced that the candidate for Sungai Kandis will be from PKR.

Subsequently, the PKR logo will be used in the by-election to avoid any confusion among the voters.