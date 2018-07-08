Kelantan child bride case under ‘close observation’, says DPM

Dr Wan Azizah said the authorities are keeping a close eye on the girl. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, July 8 — The case of the 41-year-old Kelantanese man who married an 11-year-old girl as his third wife is being closely monitored, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also women, family and community development minister, said the authorities are keeping a close eye on the girl.

“At the moment, she is under observation while a thorough investigation is still ongoing,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said the girl’s husband could be charged, but quickly added that the ministry is still collecting more information

Under the Kelantan Islamic Law enactment, it is an offence for a girl under the age of 16 to be married without written consent from the Syariah Court.

It was reported previously that currently, there are no records either in court or at the Gua Musang Religious Office allowing the marriage between the minor and the 41-year-old man.

If found guilty, the individual concerned could be fined up to RM1,000, or imprisoned for up to six months, or both.