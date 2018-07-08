What was Najib’s son doing in Taiwan on ‘quick one-day trip’? Kit Siang asks

Nazifuddin was spotted dining and drinking wine with an actress in Taiwan. ― Screengrab from Apple Daily's video

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — DAP veteran lawmaker Lim Kit Siang today questioned the purpose of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s son Mohd Nazifuddin Najib’s trip to Taiwan earlier this week, which has caught attention both here and in Taiwan.

“What was Nazifuddin doing in Taiwan and what was his most important agenda in his quick one-day trip?” Lim, who is the Iskandar Puteri MP, asked in a statement today.

Nazifuddin attracted controversy when a Taiwanese website reported that he was spotted having dinner there with a Taiwanese actress just one day after Najib was charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) and abuse of power at the High Court here.

“Very few would believe that the whole purpose of Nazifuddin’s quick one-day trip to Taiwan was just to have a rendezvous of wine and food with Celia (Zhang),” he added.

Lim said that only Nazifuddin can answer the question.

“Will he do so?” he asked.