Bilateral relations with Malaysia to be raised when Singapore Parliament reconvenes

Singapore’s Parliament sits again tomorrow. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 8 — The Republic’s foreign relations will be in the spotlight when Parliament sits again tomorrow.

Several questions have been tabled on Singapore’s bilateral relationship with Malaysia, as well as the status of the proposed high-speed rail (HSR) project between the two countries.

Members of Parliament have also tabled questions on the impact of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

Of the seven questions related to Malaysia, Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) is expected to ask about the state of the bilateral ties with Singapore’s closest neighbour and how the two countries will continue to have a collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship.

Others like Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir) want to know if the Malaysian government has confirmed its intention to terminate the HSR project and if so, what are the projected expenses and losses that will be incurred.

Opposition MP Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) tabled a question on what implications scrapping the HSR project would have on the government’s decision to raise the Goods and Services Tax, which is due to be implemented sometime between 2021 and 2025, while Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) will ask about how the decision to cancel the project will affect development plans for sites along the Singapore stretch of the project, such as in the Jurong Lake District.

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said in May that he wants to scrap the multibillion-dollar rail project as part of measures to reduce his country’s national debt. However, he appeared to soften his stance later, noting that the 350km rail project has merely been postponed and not cancelled.

Meanwhile, on the trade dispute between the US and China, Nominated MP K. Thanaletchimi wants to know how this will affect Singapore workers, their employment prospects as well as the impact on free trade agreements.

Other topics to be raised at tomorrow’a parliament session include the bike-sharing industry, given oBike’s recent decision to cease operations here.

Among the questions tabled, Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) and Cheryl Chan (Fengshan SMC) will ask whether the Government will ensure oBike refunds on all unconsumed subscription fees and if there are measures to prevent such companies from defaulting on their public and customer commitments.

These follow from oBike’s abrupt announcement on June 25 that it was ceasing operations in Singapore, citing a tough new licensing regime. It was later revealed that it had gone into liquidation and several users scrambled to recover their mandatory deposits with the firm.

Several bills are up for debate tomorrow, including National Library Board (Amendment) Bill, which will allow the board to collect and preserve works published digitally if the bill is passed, and the Intellectual Property (Border Enforcement) Bill to allow changes so as to fulfil Singapore’s obligations under the European Union — Singapore Free Trade Agreement to enhance, among other things, border enforcement measures against goods infringing intellectual property rights.

Five NMPs will also be filing a motion, titled Education for Our Future, that “recognises that a love for learning is the foundation of our future”. The motion will call on the Government to partner Singaporeans to ensure accessible, inclusive and lifelong education for all learners.

The NMPs involved are Mahdev Mohan, Kuik Shiao-Yin, Ganesh Rajaram, Kok Heng Leun and Azmoon Ahmad. — TODAY