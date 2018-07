Dr Wan Azizah said the party is united and anyone can contest the party’s president post. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, July 8 — PKR President Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has denied the existence of warring factions within the party.

With party elections scheduled in August, Dr Wan Azizah said the party is united and anyone can contest the party’s president post.

“There is no such thing as camp Azizah or camp Anwar leading up to the party elections. As such, anyone is free to contest the president post,” Dr Wan Azizah said, citing that such is the way of democracy.

