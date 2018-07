Dr Wan Azizah said that the list of names was now with the PM. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, July 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has finalised a list of candidates for the role of Parliament Speaker.

Dr Wan Azizah said that the list of names was now with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The names have been given to the prime minister. Ultimately, the decision is up to him to choose the Speaker,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

