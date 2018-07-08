Inclusive approach taken to reforming arts industry, says Gobind

Gobind said the government was in the process of listening to views from all parties involved in the arts industry before making any decision. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The government is taking an inclusive approach to reforming the country’s arts industry, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the government was in the process of listening to views from all parties involved in the arts industry before making any decision.

“There is a need for overall reforms including amendments to the relevant act, structure of Finas (National Film Corporation Malaysia) and other relevant bodies.

“The government takes an inclusive approach in this matter,” said Gobind in a posting in his official Twitter account today.

Gobind said this in response to the views of a Twitter user who suggested a memorandum or amendments to specific laws to protect the country’s arts practitioners.

He said the role and capabilities of the arts industry to bring forward the country’s uniqueness and special attributes to the international level should be taken seriously.

“The recommended reforms included measures to help local film producers compete and succeed,” he said.

Gobind said discussions on reforms in this industry involved all stakeholders in the arts industry, comprising film producers and artistes in the field of music, documentaries and new fields such as animation. — Bernama