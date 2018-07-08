Don’t cave in to pressure and give in to discrimination, PSM Youth tells Syed Saddiq

Pemuda PSM secretary-general Vennusha Priyaa urged minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman to stand true to PH’s promise to be inclusive and non-discriminatory. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) should not cave in to pressure and reject someone just because of their sexual orientation, Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s (PSM) youth wing said today.

This comes amid criticism over Numan Afifi Saadan’s employment by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Pemuda PSM secretary-general Vennusha Priyaa urged minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman to stand true to PH’s promise to be inclusive and non-discriminatory, as outlined in the fifth pillar of its manifesto.

“Do not play a political game as it shows that PH is no different from BN, in whom many have lost faith. Be principled in your decisions. Discrimination must stop now.

“This is only the beginning. The issue now at hand is sexual orientation. In the future, if the issue is regarding women, gender, minors, are you going to turn your back on what’s right just because some people are giving you a hard time?” she said in a statement.

Her statement came following claims that the Pride Day event organiser is working for the Youth and Sports Ministry, which led to a backlash, especially from Islamic groups.

Syed Saddiq later clarified that he had not formally appointed anyone, including Numan, to the role of being his aide.

Vennusha added Numan’s sexual orientation has turned him into the country‘s punching bag despite his dedication to bringing a greater change to Malaysia.

“When it comes to appointing an officer under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, instead of appointing someone based on their merits, they are being evaluated based on their personal life choices which has zero effect on their attitude towards their job.

“Yet another unforgiving blow towards the LGBT community,” she said in a statement.

The fifth pillar of PH’s manifesto states that the coalition aims for a Malaysia that is inclusive, moderate and respected globally.

It went on to elaborate: “Citizens of any country aspire for an inclusive, harmonious, progressive, prosperous, just and equitable life, free from any forms of discrimination.”