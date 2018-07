Rescue workers move air tanks at the Tham Luang cave area as operations continue for the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, July 8, 2018. — AFP pic

MAE SAI, July 8 — A rescue operation began today to extract 12 boys and their football coach who have been trapped for more than two weeks in a cave in northern Thailand, the head of the mission said.

“Today is the D-day. The boys are ready to face any challenges,” rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters near the cave site. — AFP pic