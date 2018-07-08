Mobile payment to boost Miri’s tourism potential

File picture shows Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaking during a press conference in Kuching April 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

MIRI, July 8 — The state government has proposed the usage of Sarawak Pay, a cashless mobile system, among private and public sectors to further boost Miri city’s tourism sector.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said presently Sarawak Pay was in the process of registering more private sectors to be Sarawak Pay partners.

“With Sarawak Pay, they can made payment at the restaurant with their handphone,” he said at the 13th Miri city anniversary dinner organised by Miri City Council (MCC) here last night.

In addition to Sarawak Pay, he proposed MCC to have its own city hall in line with the rapid development of Miri city with the state government having agreed to assist MCC in giving financial assistance to build the proposed city hall.

He also reiterated the state government’s willingness to work with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government for the welfare of the people in Sarawak based on the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 frameworks. — Bernama