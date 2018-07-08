Drake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B: 10 contenders for ‘song of the summer’

Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello collaborated on new track ‘Sangria Wine,’ which is tinged with salsa and reggae inspiration. — Picture via YouTube/Camila Cabello

LOS ANGELES, July 8 — What is the 2018 song of summer? And more importantly, why pick just one? We round up 10 hits to help you build your summer playlist, whatever your mood.

Selena Gomez: Back to You

Selena Gomez’s slightly country-themed song from 13 Reasons Why opens into a catchy chorus with a dance-music flair — pleasing fans of both acoustic guitar and EDM.

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss

The collaboration between the British DJ and singer lets Dua Lipa’s voice soar over a danceable beat.

Drake: Nice for What

Whether blasting out car windows or playing on loop at a beachside bar, Drake’s Lauryn Hill-sampling track is sure to remain ubiquitous through the summer season.

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin: I Like It

Upon its release this spring, Cardi B’s track was an obvious contender for song of summer, and its video only helps make its case, featuring its three artists partying in a tropical setting.

Ariana Grande: No Tears Left to Cry

With its ‘90s house feel and lyrics about getting past a hard time, Grande’s recent single may be just the thing for getting over a summer breakup.

Ella Mai: Boo’d Up

The young British singer-songwriter has a surprise summer hit on her hands with this punchy, modern R&B track.

Pharrell Williams x Camila Cabello: Sangria Wine

Apple Music’s top pick for song of the summer is this steamy bilingual hit, perfect for summer barbecues.

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey: The Middle

While it released early in the year, this track has only been growing in popularity since then, thanks in no small part to Morris’s powerful chorus.

Childish Gambino: This is America

Will Childish Gambino’s highly buzzed about track have summer staying power? In any case, its now-famous music video and Donald Glover’s appearance in the movie Solo are likely to keep it in the public psyche.

Justin Timberlake: SoulMate

JT has clearly thrown his hat in the ring with this Fourth of July release, a perfect track to set the mood at the beach or late into the night. — AFP-Relaxnews