Four killed, one injured after being rammed by drunken driver

TAWAU, July 8 — Four men were killed and another man broke his left leg after they were rammed by a Vios car while they were relaxing at the BDC (1Arena) Commerical Centre parking lot at Jalan Chong Thien Vun early this morning, said police.

In the 1.15am incident, the car driven by a 34-year-old woman also rammed into a Toyota Hiace vehicle and two cars, namely a Perodua Bezza and a Perodua Myvi.

Tawau District Police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said initial investigations revealed the incident was due to the negligence of the woman, who was believed to be drunk while driving and failed to control her car.

“The incident was believed to have occurred when the woman, who also sustained injuries, was heading to Jalan Tiku from Tawau town but lost control of her car upon reaching Jalan Chong Thien Vun after the Kubota roundabout and skidded into the opposite direction, ramming the three vehicles and several people there,” he said in a statement here today.

Fadil said the four victims killed were identified as Hiew Nyuk Wei, 30, Clawence Wong Vun Kit, 21, Dicson Lim Kien Shing, 16, and Chong Wei Chan, 21 while the injured victim is Chin Guan Xiong, 21.

He said the victims killed in the incident were sent to Tawau Hospital for post mortem while the two injured were also brought to the same hospital for treatment. — Bernama