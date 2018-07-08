For new Puteri Umno chief, social media the way forward for opposition party

Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan believes that in the digital era, social media is the way forward for Umno. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The new Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan is convinced that the digital era will ease the process to recruit more party supporters.

In a special interview with Mingguan Malaysia, she said Umno had a strong hold of various social media platforms but failed to win the GE14 due to the negative perceptions that people had on the previous administration.

Although social media cost the Barisan Nasional coalition another term at administration, Zahida said it can also be the catalyst for change in the future.

“We can say that almost all youths are on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter now. The only question now is whether or not Umno members are brave enough to hold online discourse with government supporters?” she asked in an interview with the Malay newspaper.

She said she has no doubt that the people will regain their trust in Umno automatically when the present day government fails to deliver its promises, oppresses the people and neglects the rights of certain races.

“Today’s scenario is different. We used to express our support to the then-government through debates but today we will no longer need to call on the people to join us and do the same.

“Because when people are angry at the current administration, they will voice out their anger and grouses through social media. Efforts to recruit supporters will not be as difficult as it used to be,” she said.

Refusing to reveal her plans for Puteri Umno just yet, Zahida hinted at making several changes that is in tandem with the aspiration of today’s youths.

“In making these changes, I am sure some will agree while some won’t, but to me that does not matter. We have to be seen to want total transformation.

“My principle is simple, Umno does not need to go through all kinds of hardships just to explain matters that are complicated. We just go through the days to come with our work flow and plans that we have established,” she reportedly said.