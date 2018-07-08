No room for discrimination in ‘New Malaysia’, says Syahredzan

Syahredzan said that there should not be any discrimination towards anyone who has the ability to serve the country. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — All Malaysians, regardless of their faith or sexual identity, should be allowed to contribute to the country, lawyer Syahredzan Johan said today.

Syahredzan, who is the political secretary to DAP veteran lawmaker Lim Kit Siang, said that there should not be any discrimination towards any individual who has the ability to serve the country.

“The New Malaysia must be inclusive and encourage the involvement of all parties who want to help in rebuilding this nation,” he said in a statement today.

“Those who really want to contribute must be given the opportunity to do so, regardless of religion, race, faith, sexual identity, skin colour or even their political beliefs,” he added.

Syahredzan’s comments come shortly after claims that a Pride Day event organiser is working for Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman led to a backlash and criticism from some quarters, especially Islamic groups.

Syed Saddiq later clarified that he had not formally appointed anyone, including Numan Afifi, to the role of being his aide.

Numan, a former DAP member, was previously criticised by Islamic groups for organising a Pride Day breaking fast event last year.

Meanwhile, Syahredzan also urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government not to launch a witch hunt against civil servants and heads of government-linked companies (GLCs) due to their association with the previous government.

“There are also those who might not be on the same page as PH, but have carried out their duties with integrity,” he said.

He stressed that “New Malaysia” does not belong to PH supporters only, but to all Malaysians who love the country.