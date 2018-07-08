Internet expansion among KKMM’s main focuses, says Eddin Syazlee

The deputy minister said the people must be given accurate and balanced information as much as they could together contribute towards national development. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA PILAH, July 8 — The rate of internet penetration, speed and charges are among the main focuses of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) in its vision to ensure a knowledgeable community that has accurate and fast information on any issue at their fingertips.

Its deputy minister Eddin Syazlee Shith, said the people must be given accurate and balanced information as much as they could together contribute towards national development.

“This is the biggest problem in telecommunications and based on several discussions with minister (Gobind Singh Deo), it is the ministry’s focus to discuss this issue with the telcos to improve the existing internet facilities.

“Ideally this internet charge rate is a priority and needs to be reviewed so that we can boost and attract more people to use this internet facility to get accurate input and information,” he said in a special interview with Bernama.

Eddin Syazlee, 44, who is also Kuala Pilah MP, said the KKMM would also continue with the old policies seen to benefit the people like the 1Malaysia Internet Centre by improving its service quality.

“Although the facility is in place, we often receive many complaints that the facility is beyond the expectation of the people.

“So this is one of the improvements that KKMM will make to ensure telco companies can provide suitable facilities to the people so that the goal and vision to make the people informed will be achieved smoothly,” he said.

Eddin Syazlee, who first clocked in for work on Tuesday, also shared the government’s commitment to further promote the digital economy by opening up more digital economic opportunities such as online business for the people.

Touching on the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Eddin Syazlee said the proposed merger between the agency and Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), was viewed as relevant to the needs of today’s society.

“Bernama is known as a contributing agency for accurate and reliable information dissemination and I believe that is why the government is in the process of merging Bernama and RTM.

“I see that one of the reasons is the values that Bernama has that can contribute towards improvements in matters such as news dissemination and this will ultimately benefit the people who are the targeted group.

However, he said the matter was still being studied but hoped it could be expedited so that the benefits could be felt by the people.

Born on January 2, 1974 in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, he started his career as a lawyer before venturing into the political arena in 2006.

Eddin Syazlee holds a Bachelors of Law (Hons) degree from the University of Technology Mara (UiTM) (2003), Masters in Law from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (2009), and Diploma in Syariah Legal Practice from UiTM (2017).

He is married to Dr Nurul Azlin Ibrahim and the couple is blessed with two sons, aged five and one.

In the 14th general election, he contested under PPBM ticket, defeating the three-term Kuala Pilah incumbent, Datuk Seri Hasan Malek. — Bernama