Romanian Film director Radu Jude and Ada Solomon pose with the Crystal Globe Award for best film ‘I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians’ during the closing ceremony at the 53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) in Karlovy Vary July 7, 2018. — AFP pic

PRAGUE, July 8 — I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians, a film by Romanian director Radu Jude, won the top prize at the Karlovy Vary film festival which ended yesterday.

The Crystal Globe award winner tells the story of an ethnic massacre committed by the Romanian Army in 1941.

Rain Man director Barry Levinson and Shawshank Redemption star Tim Robbins also received Crystal Globes for outstanding contribution to world of cinema at the 53rd edition of the Czech festival.

Twilight star Robert Pattinson received the Festival President’s Award.

The festival in the spa town of Karlovy Vary, around 120 kilometres west of Prague, ran from June 29 to yesterday and attracted 140,135 cinemagoers, roughly the same number as in 2017. — AFP