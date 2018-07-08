Differing views normal in Pakatan, Ngeh says after Siti Aishah’s withdrawal

Ngeh said the equal standing of PH’s component parties ensured that there would always be internal checks and balances in the coalition. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 8 — Newly-elected Perak state legislative assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham believes that differing views over the candidacy for his post will not divide the state Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The Beruas MP, who was elected to his post on July 3, said disagreements were normal in an equal coalition, and did not have to be divisive if they were handled maturely.

This comes after PKR Srikandi chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail — who was also proposed for the post — reportedly said she was pressured to withdraw from the race to ensure Ngeh was elected.

Asked to respond to the issue, Ngeh refused to get drawn into the controversy, saying that differing views were normal in an equal coalition.

“In Pakatan Harapan, we are all equal partners. There will always be differences of opinion, but in the family spirit, we will always discuss things,” he told Malay Mail in an exclusive interview.

Ngeh said the equal standing of PH’s component parties ensured that there would always be internal checks and balances in the coalition.

He argued that the people should embrace this, as it was better than the previous situation in Barisan Nasional (BN).

“In the past, there was one big brother [in BN]. Umno would dictate everything and the others would just swallow. That is one reason why the component parties were rejected by the people,” he said.

“The public should be happy because internally, we have checks and balances,” he added, referring to PH.

“This will be a norm. Disagreements are not divisive. We have to view disagreements as a mature way to express our views and come out with the best solution.”

Ngeh said the original plan was always for him to stay in Perak and vie for the Speaker post, instead of going for a federal position.

He added, however, that he regretted how Siti Aishah had “gone open” on what had been discussed by the coalition.

Siti Aishah has since been appointed as a special advisor to the Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

She is the second special adviser to be appointed after Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin.

Asked if Siti Aishah’s appointment was a measure to pacify her, Ahmad Faizal reportedly said that she was a loyal party member and that her appointment had been agreed upon by state PH leadership.

“The decision to appoint her is not mine alone but a consensus among state Pakatan Harapan leadership,” he said.