No complaint about Rumawip being stopped, says Zuraida

If there any complaint were received, Zuraida said she would be prepared to meet with the home buyer. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) did not receive any report about the claim that the construction of Federal Territory Houses (Rumawip) will be terminated.

Its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin, said if there were any complaint on the issue, she would be prepared to meet with the buyer of the housing unit to obtain further information.

“So far, I have not received any complaint on the matter... but if there are, we will take action to ensure that the people are not abused and that they are given their rights,” she told reporters when met after a 2018 Aidilfitri function in Taman Kosas.

Previously, there were rumours that affordable housing projects for the lower-income and middle-income groups for those residing and working in the Federal Territory would be stopped. — Bernama