Chong Wei crashes out of Indonesia Open in semis

File picture shows Chong Wei in action against Kento Momota in the final of the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur, July 1, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, July 8 — Malaysian badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei failed in his bid for a seventh Indonesia Open title after crashing out of the semi-final to Japan’s Kento Momota at the Istora Senayan indoor stadium here yesterday.

The 35-year-old former world number one was no match this time against his younger rival whom he recently beat in the Malaysia Open final.

Momota, 23, took 51 minutes to win the match in straight sets, 23-21, 21-12.

Chong Wei has won the Indonesia Open six times, namely in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016.

The competition which began on July 3 and ends tomorrow, offers a total cash prize of USD1.2 million.

Chong Wei, when met after the game said Momota played well and was more aggressive than in the Malaysia Open final.

“I’m not 26 anymore,” said Chong Wei, who admitted the championship had taken a toll on his body.

Despite the disappointment, Chong Wei said he was proud of his achievement in the tournament.

Momota will next meet world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, who beat China’s Shi Yuqi 18-21, 21-14, 21-11 in the other semi-final action today. — Bernama