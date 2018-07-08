Writing on the wall for Umno, veteran claims

Dr Mahathir had yesterday said his party is capable of taking care of Malay interests in light of a weakened Umno. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Umno members should brace themselves for deregistration, the Malay party's Veteran's Club secretary-general said today.

Datuk Mustapha Yaakub cited Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's remarks that his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) can also represent the Malay community to be the precursor to Umno's eventual disbandment.

“Umno has to act fast from now onwards and must be ready with contingency plans such as forming a new Umno if the current Umno is deregistered,” he was quoted saying by Malay daily Berita Harian.

Dr Mahathir who is PPBM chairman and prime minister had yesterday said his party is capable of taking care of Malay interests in light of a weakened Umno.

But Mustapha also claimed Dr Mahathir's remarks were just a bluff, saying PPBM was not as strong as portrayed.

To support his argument, he pointed to the parliamentary victories in the Pakatan Harapan component party against Umno's haul.

“Umno has 52 seats. PPBM only has 13 seats. Mahathir became the prime minister because the deal was promised within Pakatan Harapan before the 14th general election.

“How is PPBM going to balance the strength with PKR and DAP in PH? Mahathir is worried and that is why he said PPBM will replace Umno.”

Mustapha said Dr Mahathir's remarks were aimed to lure Umno MPs to cross over to PPBM.