Streets of São Paulo

Many of São Paulo’s buildings are covered with climbing plants (left). Leafy creepers create an urban rainforest ambience (right). – Pictures by CK Lim

SÃO PAULO, July 8 — São Paulo can feel dangerous. With over 12 million people, it’s the largest city in Brazil (and indeed South America). Friends tell us to stay away from the more rundown parts of town and to stick to the sights, where it’s safer.

Indeed, how could we not marvel at São Paulo’s grand architecture, from the the colonial-style Pátio do Colégio church (where Jesuit priests founded the city in 1554) to the modernist curves of architect Oscar Niemeyer’s Edifício Copan?

In fact, that’s where we start our morning, at the most iconic of the city’s iconic landmarks: the neo-Gothic Metropolitan Cathedral (Catedral da Sé de São Paulo in Portuguese). Yet even here, the crowds can feel threatening.

Feeding friendly stray dogs (left). A payphone in a small back alley (right)

Murals are a form of street art in São Paulo (left). Little girl and teddy bear waiting for her mother (right)

I remember an episode of The Layover hosted by the late, always great Anthony Bourdain. When it came to public safety in São Paolo, as ever, he was his usual irreverent yet brutally honest self: “Feel free to flash jewellery and expensive clothes anywhere, at any time day or night, so as to provide a living and petty cash for locals.”

It’s easy to imagine that any of the faces before us — we had been warned of the drug addicts and muggers, of prostitutes and thugs — would be out to harm us. Too easy.

But as seasoned travellers, we ought to know better anyway and take caution without succumbing to paranoia. The sea of Paulistanos (what São Paulo residents call themselves) before us — a heartwarming congregation of white and black, yellow and brown — are just ordinary folks. Just like us, just living their lives the best they can.

Yes, we aren’t blind to the poverty and squalor. But we open our eyes to the beauty of it too.

Enjoying the morning sun

Tables groan under the weight of fresh fruit at the feirinha (street market)

Here is where everyone — locals and tourists alike — gather, in the square facing the cathedral. Here are a group of friends feeding stray dogs. Here is a flock of pigeons, making statues more Instagram-worthy with layers of their poop. Here is someone taking a nap, enjoying the morning sun (or possibly nursing last night’s hangover).

Yes, it’s just as easy to see the beauty, the wonderful lives around us. A morning in São Paulo is an ode to looking beyond the obvious, past our preconceptions and our biases.

And it’s not only the people, animals and birds. Climbing plants and Jacaranda creepers wallpaper the exterior of old townhouses. It’s a reminder of Amazonian rainforests that cover the rest of Brazil, making the country the green lungs of our planet. But vines and leaves aren’t the only wall adornments here.

Brazilians love bacalhau (dried and salted cod)

Dried and salted sardines (sardinhas)

As we stroll into back alleys, the streets get rougher, the pavements cracked with the heat. Urban art is everywhere: wanton graffiti but also complex murals. A man curses at a vandalised payphone; a little girl hugs her teddy bear while waiting for her mother to catch up. The walls and the streets come alive with history, with struggle, with humming life.

We stumble upon a feirinha, a street market. Tables groan under the weight of fresh produce: from commonplace apples and pears to tropical maracujá (passion fruit) and açaí, the superfood. Vendors call out to customers in rapid-fire Brazilian Portuguese.

There are stalls selling Brazilian street food such as pastel (deep-fried pastries), acarajé (black eyed pea fritters), toicinho de porco (pork rinds) and bolinhos de bacalhau (codfish cakes). The latter is made from bacalhau (dried and salted cod); another local favourite is dried and salted sardines. Grilled sardines (sardinhas assadas) are a summertime treat.

A market vendor calling out to customers

Sitting down to a quick meal at the market

We aren’t looking for groceries though. A spot of caffeine would perk up our morning better. Given that Brazil is the world’s top producer of coffee, getting a good cuppa shouldn’t be difficult we reckon. However, much of the beans produced and processed are mediocre due to the large instant coffee market.

So we thank our lucky stars that we find ourselves in Jardim Paulista after our little walkabout, where the baristas at Suplicy Cafés Especiais pull perfect shots of espresso made with beans from a small farm in Minas Gerais. The owner, Marco Suplicy, hails from a venerable família de café (coffee family) — his grandfather was a coffee broker in the 1920s while the farm has been in his wife’s family for over seven generations.

Suplicy Cafés Especiais, a coffee bar in Jardim Paulista (left). Weighing coffee beans for home brewing (right)

Baristas at Suplicy are well-trained

This means our orders of ristretto and cappuccino doppio are made with serious craft; the Suplicy coffee-production process covers seed to cup, including doing their own roasting. There’s nothing instant about this, and we can taste the difference. Great coffee and watching the world go by: that’s pretty much a perfect morning in São Paolo.

As we leave the café, ready to explore more of the city, it’s Bourdain who comes to mind again: “São Paolo can be a pretty inhospitable, intimidating and densely packed city. But if you look a little further, if you dig a little deeper, if you spend the time, you discover an endless supply of good and interesting stuff.”

A quick pick-me-up: cappuccino doppio at Suplicy

He was right, of course. The streets of São Paolo are full of life. So full of love. Such a celebration. We continue walking, grateful simply to be walking.

São Paulo Metropolitan Cathedral

Praça da Sé, São Paulo, Brazil

Suplicy Cafés Especiais

Alameda Lorena 1430, Jardim Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil

Open Mon-Fri 7:30am-9pm; Sat 8am-9pm; Sun 8:30am-9pm

Tel: +55-11-3061-0195

www.suplicycafes.com.br