New road construction project in Alor Setar will ensure smooth traffic, says works minister

ALOR SETAR, July 7 ― The new road construction project from the Jalan Tun Razak intersection near here, will allow traffic from the south to move smoothly towards the new development areas in Pokok Sena and Durian Burung, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

He said the project which included the construction of a road from Alor Mengkudu to Jalan Datuk Kumbar would be able to disperse traffic where the traffic volume was estimated at 51,000 vehicles per day.

"This will give road users easy access to the east of the Alor Setar city as the existing nearby roads especially Jalan Langgar has reached its capacity at peak hours," he said after visiting the project site today.

The project allocated under the Ninth Malaysian Plan (9MP) consists of three phases involving upgrading of the existing two-kilometre road and construction of a new six-kilometre road.

The project would also include the upgrading of a two-lane, two-way road to a four-lane two-way road connecting Phase 1 (500 metres) and construction of a new two-lane two-way road from Simpang Alor Mengkudu to Jalan Datuk Kumbar (3.6 kilometres).

According to Baru the first phase of the project involving the upgrading of Jalan Pekan Simpang Kuala to Simpang Alor Mengkudu was completed in May, 2014 while Phase 2A from Alor Mengkudu to Jalan Dato Kumbar is still under construction.

"The contractor involved in Phase 2A project has been made to pay liquidated damages for failing to complete the project by April 30, but they have promised to complete the project in three weeks time," he said.

Meanwhile for the Phase 2B which is from Jalan Dato Kumbar (Taman Nuri) to Jalan Tun Razak/Jalan Langgar, the site was acquired in March and the project is expected to be completed by 2021. ― Bernama