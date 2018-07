Pahang beat Selangor 2-0 to win third FA Cup

Selangor player Kugan Dhevarajan (left) makes a shot at the goal during the FA Malaysia Cup finals at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil July 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Pahang have won the FA Cup for the third time after defeating Selangor 2-0 in the final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here, tonight.

The Elephants, who also clinched the title in 2006 and 2014, lead 1-0 at halftime.

Scorers:

Pahang – Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih (22nd minute), Patrick dos Santos Cruz (62nd minute-penalty)

Selangor

Squads:

Pahang: Helmi Eliza Elias, Matthew Davis (captain), Mohd Bunyamin Umar, Muhammad Safuwan Baharudin, Muslim Ahmad, Faisal Rosli (Muhammad Zubir Azmi), Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Mohamadou Sumareh (Mohd Faisal Abdul Halim), Austin Amutu, Patrick dos Santos Cruz (Wan Zaharulnizam Wan Zakaria).

Selangor: Khairulazhan Mohd Khalid, K. Kannan (Joseph Kalang Tie), Alfonso de la Cruz, Mohd Razman Roslan, Muhammad Amirul Ashraf Ariffin, Muhammad Syahmi Safari (Azammuddin Mohd Akil), Saiful Ridzuwan Selamat, Mohd Amri Yahyah (captain), Ilham Udin, D. Kugan (Evan Dimas), Rufino Segovia del Burgo. — Bernama