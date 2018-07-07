Domestic Trade Ministry to study proposal to do away with AP system, says Saifuddin

Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs is reviewing the proposal to do away with the approved permit (AP) system for food items to allow the prices to be reduced. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KULIM, July 7 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is reviewing the proposal to do away with the approved permit (AP) system for food items to allow the prices to be reduced.

Its minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he needed time to look into the matter as well as to obtain feedback from industry players.

“I need time to study the proposal whether the move to do away with the AP system can help reduce the price of goods. If the move can reduce the prices, then we will move in that direction,” said Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Kulim Bandar Baru MP when met at the handing over of a memorandum to protest against the logging activities at Kampung Sungai Tengas, here today.

Previously, the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) has suggested the AP system to be removed to help reduce the price of goods as there were elements of monopoly involving some of the AP holders.

Saifuddin Nasution also said that the ministry was currently in the midst of preparing the list of goods and businesses under the AP system that were considered to have elements of monopoly.

He said it was part of the plan to ensure that there was no price increase due to the AP monopoly, particularly those involving basic necessities.

“Under the KPDNHEP there are several types of APs including AP for rice, sugar, vegetables and so on and if there are elements of monopoly that put consumers at a disadvantage, we will not hesitate to hire new bidders,” he said. — Bernama