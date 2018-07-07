HAKAM condemns LGBT discrimination across all public service appointments in Malaysia — HAKAM

JULY 7 — HAKAM notes the negative backlash towards the appointment of a person in the Ministry of Youth AND Sports simply because he/she is from the LGBT community or had in the past campaigned on LGBT issues.

HAKAM strongly condemns this form of discrimination against members of the LGBT community in Malaysia. No person should be denied opportunities in employment and career progression, be it within the public or private sphere, on grounds of sexual orientation.

The right to equality & non-discrimination is protected under Article 8 of our Federal Constitution. Further, the right to life enshrined under Article 5 of our Federal Constitution includes the right to live with dignity & the right to earn a livelihood.

Article 2 of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights also states that everyone is entitled to rights and freedoms regardless of sex.

HAKAM therefore urges the Government to uphold the abovementioned principles of equality & non-discrimination at all levels of appointment within the public service.

It was Mahatma Gandhi who is often attributed to the saying: “A nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members”.

Let us all strive to be a great nation in this new Malaysia.

Lim Wei Jiet

HAKAM Secretary-General

On behalf of the HAKAM Executive Committee

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.