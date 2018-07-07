Mujahid: Govt to discuss Islamic administration with ulamas, scholars

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the government is set to hold discussions with local ulamas and Muslim scholars soon to get feedback on Islamic administration in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PARIT BUNTAR, July 7 — The government is set to hold discussions with local ulamas and Muslim scholars soon to get feedback on Islamic administration in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the government’s Islamic institutions such as the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) would also be discussed.

“I would like to assure the people that (the topic of) Islamic administration will be given good input via an independent body so that it is not seen to have political interest.

“The Malay rulers and the palace will support this good cause because they are the protectors of Islam and even the Conference of Rulers want to see better Islamic administration under the Pakatan Harapan government,” he told reporters after a Hari Raya event at Dataran Kerian Permai here today.

The Parit Buntar MP also assured that Jakim would not be shut down, saying instead its roles would be revised and improved. — Bernama